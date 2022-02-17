Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

