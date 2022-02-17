Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

