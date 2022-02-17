Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

