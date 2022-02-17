Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.20 EPS.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS.
SIVB stock opened at $654.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.
In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.