Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.20 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SIVB stock opened at $654.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

