Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.