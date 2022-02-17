Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increased by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.