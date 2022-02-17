Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

