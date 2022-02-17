Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$73.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95. The stock has a market cap of C$982.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

