Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

