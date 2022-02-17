Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Reduced by Analyst

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

MMM opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

