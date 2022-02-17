Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alexander’s in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ FY2022 earnings at $17.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ALX opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.53. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

