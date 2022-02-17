Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.49

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 106,713 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

