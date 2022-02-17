Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Absci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $116,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 over the last three months.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ABSI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

