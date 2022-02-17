Putnam Investments LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 211.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 184.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

SIVB opened at $654.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $656.31 and its 200 day moving average is $654.61. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

