Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 70,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTG opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

