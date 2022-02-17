Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $105.23 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

