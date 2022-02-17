Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,697 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

