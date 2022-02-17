PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.05.

PRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

