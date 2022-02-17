PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $5.96 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

