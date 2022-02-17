Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Raised to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.
PGM opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$307.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.54.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.