Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Raised to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PGM opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$307.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.54.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

