Proton Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $110.84 million and $5.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00038426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00107718 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,386,085,904 coins and its circulating supply is 9,443,654,415 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.