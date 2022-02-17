ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

