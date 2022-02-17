ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

