Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.