Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

