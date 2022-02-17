Profund Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

VSCO opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

