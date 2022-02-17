Profund Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $107.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

