Profund Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,555 shares of company stock worth $370,429 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.