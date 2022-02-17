Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

