Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

