Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
