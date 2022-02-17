Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $20.31 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.