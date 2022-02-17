Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

