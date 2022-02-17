Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $2,011,591.68 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56.

On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

