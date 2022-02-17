Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Up 1.3%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.
Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Assets (HGKGY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.