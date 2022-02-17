Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Up 1.3%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.