Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE PSPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,220. Post Holdings Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

