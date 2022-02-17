Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $9.12 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.