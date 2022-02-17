Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 5,624 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

