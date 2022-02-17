Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

ITW opened at $220.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.93.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

