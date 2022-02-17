Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 2,075.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Shares of PII opened at $126.73 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

