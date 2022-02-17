Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $756,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NTNX opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

