Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $314,000.
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
