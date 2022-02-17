Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $314,000.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

DH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

