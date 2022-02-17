Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

