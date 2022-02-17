Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 16,138 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

LEV stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The Lion Electric Company has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

