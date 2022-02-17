Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.29 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 148,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

