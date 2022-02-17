Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $14.75 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
