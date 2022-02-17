Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $14.75 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.