Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $13.14 Million in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -283.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

