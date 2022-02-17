Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 244.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.42 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

