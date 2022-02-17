Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSE PLYM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 133,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

