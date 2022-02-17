Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NYSE PLYM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 133,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
