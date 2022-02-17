PIXEL Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,898.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00760917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00215556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021770 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.