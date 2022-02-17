PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $339,850.67 and approximately $250.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

